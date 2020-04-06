|
Holly J. McMunn, 75, of Manhattan, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Lenox Hill Hospital, New York. Born Aug. 22, 1944, in Clarksburg, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Austin McMunn and Alice (Lobaugh) McMunn. Holly spent her summers growing up in Apollo, home to her mother and grandparents. As a young woman, she moved to New York City to attend New York University. Holly subsequently embarked on a career in publishing, serving as writer and editor for multiple Cond? Nast magazines including Glamour, Vogue and House & Garden. In addition, she owned the boutique candle shop Bailiwick on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Later in her career, she studied jewelry design at the Fashion Institute of Technology and established her own jewelry line. Throughout her life, Holly was defined by her enterprising spirit, eloquent speech, articulate writing and unique style. She is survived by her son, Cameron McMunn Coffran; a brother, Jerry McMunn; and her beloved eclectus parrot, Pistachio. At Holly's request, all services are private and have been entrusted to CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.