Holly Lynn Lovasik, 33, of Cheswick, died peacefully at home Sunday, April 26, 2020. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2010 with bachelor's degrees in biology, sociology and nursing. Holly was a kind-hearted spirit who loved all kinds of animals, especially her puppies, Ellie, Gabby and Uggie. She enjoyed listening to music, cooking, needlework and artwork. She worked in her flower beds at home and took her pets on long daily walks. Holly volunteered at the "Feed the Flock" food bank every Wednesday and Thursday in Harmar Township. Every holiday she would help her family decorate the house to make it more enjoyable and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Holly is survived and will be deeply missed by her mother and father, Christine and Clement, her sister, Ashley, and all who knew her. Her visitation and Christian funeral Mass were celebrated privately with her family. Burial was in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed the Flock Food Bank, 490 Nixon Road, Harmar, PA 15024, or Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Please sign or leave a condolence for her family at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.