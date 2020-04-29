Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Lovasik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly L. Lovasik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Holly L. Lovasik Obituary
Holly Lynn Lovasik, 33, of Cheswick, died peacefully at home Sunday, April 26, 2020. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2010 with bachelor's degrees in biology, sociology and nursing. Holly was a kind-hearted spirit who loved all kinds of animals, especially her puppies, Ellie, Gabby and Uggie. She enjoyed listening to music, cooking, needlework and artwork. She worked in her flower beds at home and took her pets on long daily walks. Holly volunteered at the "Feed the Flock" food bank every Wednesday and Thursday in Harmar Township. Every holiday she would help her family decorate the house to make it more enjoyable and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Holly is survived and will be deeply missed by her mother and father, Christine and Clement, her sister, Ashley, and all who knew her. Her visitation and Christian funeral Mass were celebrated privately with her family. Burial was in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer. Memorial contributions may be made to Feed the Flock Food Bank, 490 Nixon Road, Harmar, PA 15024, or Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Please sign or leave a condolence for her family at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Holly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -