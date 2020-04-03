|
Homer G. Lyons, 93, of McCullough, Penn Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1927, in Jeannette, to Walter and Mary (Ferricks) Lyons. Homer retired from Elliott Co., in Jeannette, after 40 years of service. He was an Army veteran of World War II. He was a member of Brush Creek Lutheran Church, Brush Creek Cemetery Association, Harrison City VFD, Westmoreland County Firemen's Association, Fire Chiefs of Westmoreland County, the Mohawks, Claridge American Legion Post 260 and Penn Township Senior Citizens. Homer is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Ida Mae (Ashbaugh); son, James W. (Lisa) Lyons, of Penn Township; daughters, Darlene (John) Sandrick, of McCullough, and Karen (Daniel) Antis, of Georgetown, Ky.; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Kayla, Joshua and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Elijah, Moriah, Alize', Delilah, Jaelynn, Landon, Luke, Ariannah and Aaliyah; and sisters, Betty Kemerer, of Level Green, and Shirley Sarnelli, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Micah; sisters, Muriel Hoenshell, Eva Schultz and Edna Devola; and brother, Charles Lyons. The family wishes a special thank you to Three Rivers Hospice for their care and compassion. Due to the current public health concerns all services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Homer's honor to Brush Creek Lutheran Church, 177 Brush Creek Road, Irwin, PA 15642, or Brush Creek Cemetery Association, Alta Mira Lane, Irwin, PA 15642 or Harrison City Fire Department Station 87, 1010 Mill St., Harrison City, PA 15636.