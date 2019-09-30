|
Homer H. Emerick Sr., 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home. He was born March 5, 1935, in Fairhope, Pa., and was a son of the late Ira and Carrie Emerick Emerick. Homer was a veteran of the Army and served during the Korean War. He was formerly employed at Lennox Crystal in Mt. Pleasant. He loved to play music and did so at many area community centers and events. He is survived by his children, Sandy Emerick and Sherman McCane Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, Homer Emerick Jr. and his wife Kelsey, of Jeannette, and Scott Emerick, of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren, Bobby Emerick, Kevin Emerick and his wife Jessica, Tommy Stanko, Gabrielle Himes and her husband Brandon and Cody Emerick; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Roger Emerick and his wife Cathy, of Mt. Pleasant, Janet Musgrove and her husband Ed, of Kecksburg, Dewey Emerick, of Hyndman, and Minnie Lightcap, of West Virginia; and a special niece, Marguerite Kastner, of Scottdale. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Betty Hall Emerick; brother, Francis E. "Buck" Emerick; and a sister, Marretta Mayhew.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Hickman Chapel Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019