Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
New Life Tabernacle Church
851 S. Center Ave.
New Stanton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hope Richter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hope I. Richter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hope I. Richter Obituary
Hope I. Richter, of Greensburg, was called home to be with the Lord Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael P. Richter. She is survived by her three children, Nathaniel Richter (Danielle), of Mustang, Okla., and Rebecca and Christopher Richter, of Greensburg; and two grandchildren, Nick and Emma. She also leaves behind a brother; two sisters; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Hope will be greatly missed by those who knew her as Mom, Aunt Hope, sister and friend.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in New Life Tabernacle Church, 851 S. Center Ave., New Stanton, with Pastor Roland Smith officiating. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD, Scottdale.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Life Tabernacle Church to help defray expenses (memo Hope Richter Memorial Fund). www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now