Hope I. Richter, of Greensburg, was called home to be with the Lord Thursday morning, Oct. 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael P. Richter. She is survived by her three children, Nathaniel Richter (Danielle), of Mustang, Okla., and Rebecca and Christopher Richter, of Greensburg; and two grandchildren, Nick and Emma. She also leaves behind a brother; two sisters; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Hope will be greatly missed by those who knew her as Mom, Aunt Hope, sister and friend.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in New Life Tabernacle Church, 851 S. Center Ave., New Stanton, with Pastor Roland Smith officiating. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD, Scottdale.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Life Tabernacle Church to help defray expenses (memo Hope Richter Memorial Fund). www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2019