|
|
Houston Burton, 78, of Sutersville, died Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Columbia, Ky., a son of the late Bodie and Theria Burton. Prior to retirement, he was employed by US Steel Christy Park Works. Houston was an active member of The Church of Sutersville. Surviving are a son, Gregory Burton; several brothers and sisters; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol L. (Boes) Burton.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Church, 1683 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 11 to July 12, 2019