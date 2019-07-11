Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Houston Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Houston Burton


1940 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Houston Burton Obituary
Houston Burton, 78, of Sutersville, died Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Columbia, Ky., a son of the late Bodie and Theria Burton. Prior to retirement, he was employed by US Steel Christy Park Works. Houston was an active member of The Church of Sutersville. Surviving are a son, Gregory Burton; several brothers and sisters; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol L. (Boes) Burton.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Church, 1683 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now