Howard B. "Huddie" Kaufman, 92, lifelong resident of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Son of Alexander F. and Mary Gordon Kaufman, and loving husband of 69 years to Doris D. (Levin) Kaufman, Huddie died at his home surrounded by his family. Born Feb. 11, 1928, Huddie attended Greensburg Public Schools and the D.T. Watson Institute before attending St. Vincent College in Latrobe. He retired from the Greensburg Tribune-Review in 1994 after serving nearly 40 years as the sports editor, scholastic sports editor, and city editor. Huddie loved his hometown and was active in his community. He was a 45-year member of the Temple Emanuel; member of the Greensburg Recreation Board; member of the rehabilitation board and aerobic commission; member of the Westmoreland Athletic group; one of two remaining "all-time" members of the Westmoreland County Judges scholar/athlete ad hoc group, started in 1957; and a member of the Westmoreland County Sports Hall of Fame. At one time, Huddie worked for the local radio and cablevision network and hosted a Saturday morning call-in show, along with airing Friday night sports games. After retirement, Huddie put his unparalleled knowledge of athletics to good use and was employed by the Greensburg Salem School District as a clock operator at Offutt Field, and served as the school's football historian. In addition to his beloved bride, Huddie is survived by his three children, Becky (Philip) Belefski, of Denver, Colo., Jeff (Patricia) Kaufman, of Plymouth, Mass., and Bill (Sally) Kaufman, of Fruita, Colo. He also leaves his adoring grandchildren, Erin and Meggie Belefski, Stephanie, Jackie, and Christopher (Caitlyn) Horigan, John Louria, Kiefer and Kelby Kaufman; and two great-grandchildren, Bella Belefski and Lawson Louria. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Huddie's cousin, Stan Gordon and his wife, Deb, whose constant companionship enriched his life. Thank you also to Heartland Hospice who gave us the ability to bring Huddie home and care for him in his final weeks. A private funeral is scheduled, with the Rabbi Lenny Sarko officiating. A live video stream will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, by visiting https://www.gotomeet.me/Ceigreensburg
from your computer, tablet or smartphone. The audio will also be available at this time by calling 1-872-240-3212. Access Code: 273-268-293. There will be a graveside service at noon Tuesday at the B'nai Israel Cemetery. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Congregation Emanu-El Israel, 222 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.