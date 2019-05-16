Howard B. Loflin, 69, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in his home. He was born Jan. 7, 1950, in Dennison, Ohio, a son of the late John and Jo Rita (Bernardo) Loflin. Prior to retirement, he had been the director of field service for the Elliott Co., Jeannette. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg, and the VFW Post No. 9871, North Ridgeville, Ohio. He was a Navy veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was survived by his wife of 49 years, Frances J. (Schmitz) Loflin, until her death on May 5, 2019. He is also survived by three daughters, Jennifer Kilby and husband, Jason, of Wakeman, Ohio, Stephanie Mulligan and husband, Andrew, of Manassas, Va., and Hilary Loflin, of Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Magdeline, Benjamin and Ava; three brothers, Michael Loflin and wife, Connie, of Oberlin, Ohio, James Loflin and wife, Karen, of Elyria, Ohio, and Patrick Loflin and wife, Kathy, of Wellington, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a combined memorial service for Howard and Frances will immediately follow at 1 p.m., with Chaplain Mark Clark officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post No. 981 Honor Guard, South Greensburg. A combined memorial Mass for Howard and Frances will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oberlin, Ohio.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 16 to May 17, 2019