C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
775 N. Main St.
, Washington, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church,
Howard C. Gross Obituary
Howard C. Gross, 66, of Greensburg, formerly of Washington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. He was born Feb. 23, 1952, in Washington, the son of the late Leonard and Jean Gross, and his foster parents, the late John and Ruth Klinzing. Howard was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Washington. He received his associate degree in accounting from Allegheny County Community College. Howard previously worked in the Allegheny Courthouse. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and a season ticket holder for the Pirates and Penguins for 20 years. He is survived by his sisters, Beverly Layhew, of Florida, Marilyn Shirley, of Prattville, Ala.; Mona McCauley, of Greensburg, and Joann Green (Glenn), of Fort Myers, Fla. Howard is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Esther.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Additional visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 775 N. Main St., Washington, Pa. Services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb 11, in St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
