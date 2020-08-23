1/
Howard J. Dick
1957 - 2020
Howard J. Dick, 63, of Jeannette, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Born May 18, 1957, in Latrobe, he was a son of Kathleen "Katie" (Ankney) Dick, of Latrobe and the late Donald F. Dick. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 39 years as a union cabinetmaker. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School, Class of 1975. Howard enjoyed football, especially watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing pool with his son, and playing basketball with his grandsons. He was an avid drummer who enjoyed music, concerts, and listening to his son's band, "Shattered." In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard R. Dick. Howard is survived by his wife, Tina M. (Stranko) Dick, of Jeannette; one son, Kevin Dick and his wife Jolene, of Jeannette; two brothers, Donald and David Dick; two grandsons, Mason and Marcus Dick; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Excela Health Hospice, the Hillman Cancer Center, and his primary care physician, Dr. Robert Davoli for their care and compassion. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests at the funeral home. Services and interment at Unity Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 810 River Ave., #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
