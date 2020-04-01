Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Howard J. Hepler


1918 - 2020
Howard J. "Hep" Hepler, 102, of Bethel Township, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Heritage Meadows in Kittanning. A son of the late Abram Hepler and Mary (Hawk) Hepler, he was born Jan. 17, 1918, in East Brady, Pa. Howard graduated from Allegheny Township School in 1936. During World War II, he served in Luzon and the Western Pacific in the Army as a technician third grade with the 3552nd Ordnance Medium Maintenance Automotive Company. Howard received the American Defense Service Medal, American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star, and the World War II Victory Ribbon. He had been employed by the Phillips Motor Co. in Leechburg for more than 21 years before retiring in 1979 as the service manager at Ravotti Ford Sales in Gilpin Township after 19 years. Howard was a member of Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilpin Township, where he served as a church usher, on the cemetery committee, and formerly on the church council. He was also a former member of the VFW Post in Kittanning and the Punxsutawney and Kiski Antique Car Clubs. He enjoyed going to his camp, hunting, boating and attending car shows. Survivors include a son, Jerry J. Hepler (Carole) of Supply, N.C.; a daughter, Barbara Wakefield (James), of Indiana, Pa.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna A. (Downing) Hepler, in August 1999; a son, William H. Hepler; two brothers, Roy and Gerald Hepler; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Hepler. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), is assisting the family with all private funeral arrangements, including interment at Forks Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Hepler family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
