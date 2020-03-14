|
Howard T. Coleman, 86, of Delmont, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Apollo, to Clair and Eva (Tarbell) Coleman. Howard worked for 28 years at the Bushy Run Research Center. He was a member of Tri-County Amateur Radio Club and was an avid collector of antique radios. He enjoyed politics and history, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. Howard is survived by daughter, Cynthia (Thomas) Rugh, of South Greensburg; son, Roger A. (fiancee, Kim Fossett and daughter Sarah) Coleman, of Gettysburg; and grandson, Andrew (fiancee Sierra) Coleman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Ethel I. Coleman; son, Bruce Coleman; grandson, Jeremy Rugh; sisters, Anna Louise Coughenour and Barbara Jean Gradwell; and brothers, Richard and Stanley Coleman. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Monday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, with the Rev. Dr. Ronald W. Raptosh, officiating. Burial will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery - Denmark Manor. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the at or by calling 1-800-478-5833, or to the at or by mail to ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.