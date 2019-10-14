Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard T. Everett Jr.


1955 - 2019
Howard T. Everett Jr. Obituary
Howard T. Everett Jr., 63, of Herminie No. 2, formerly of Rillton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He was born Oct. 25, 1955, and was son of the late Howard T. Sr. and Elizabeth (Crusan) Everett. Howard was a 1974 graduate of Hempfield Area High School. He was a mechanic and enjoyed classic cars and setting up trains at Christmas. He was always smiling and easygoing and will be greatly missed by his sisters, Virginia Pfrogner, Donna Chamberlain, Alice Mellinger, Mary Everett and Ellen Cunningham; his stepbrother, Butch Crusan; also many nieces and nephews, including special niece Scherry Everett and great-nephew L.J. His furry friends, Rascal and P.J., will also miss his companionship. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Wong, Dr. Waas and all the staff of Hillman Cancer Center of North Huntingdon.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 14 to Oct. 24, 2019
