Howard Webster Peters Jr., 90, of Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 21, 1930, in Greensburg, a son of the late Howard Webster Peters Sr. and Grace Huff Peters. He was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Greensburg. He was an Army veteran and served during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Howard worked as a service technician for West Central John Deere. He loved working so much that he worked past his 90th birthday. He also enjoyed mowing grass on the family farm, where he seemed at peace on his tractor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Caldwell Peters; and his sister, Jean Peters. He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Peters May (Michael), and Holly A. Bowman (Dallas); a brother, Dale Peters; sisters, Carol Evans and Arlene Thompson (Jim); his two grandsons, Alexander and Nicholas Grassi; also, a number of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 until the hour of service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. All guests are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
