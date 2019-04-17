|
|
Hubert "Hubie" McKenzie Jr., 68, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born Nov. 10, 1950, in Connellsville, a son of the late Hubert G. McKenzie Sr. and Ethel (Broadwater) McKenzie. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a coal miner. Hubie was always the life of the party. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Gales, and three brothers, David, Edward and Carl McKenzie. He is survived by his family who loved him dearly, daughter, Kelly Henry, and son, Chad McKenzie; two granddaughters, Jenna Henry and Adria McKenzie; two sisters, Patricia Clark and Margaret McKenzie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 17, 2019