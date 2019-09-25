Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Huldah Holby


1932 - 2019
Huldah Holby Obituary
Huldah (Semencar) Holby, 87, of New Alexandria, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, as the result of the injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. She was born Jan. 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Paul and Olive (Parnell) Semencar. Huldah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her most treasured moments were those spent with her loving family. Huldah enjoyed RV traveling, and she loved quilting and baking. She was a longtime member of Delmont Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Merle E. Holby; and son, Randy L. Holby. Huldah will be sadly missed by her son, Dennis Holby and his wife, Cathy, of New Alexandria; daughter, Irene D. Casteel and her husband, Jonathan, of Greensburg; sister, Ruth Joyce and her husband, Joe, of Holiday Park; and nieces, nephews and friends. She was the proud grandmother of Christine Holby, Jennifer (Holby) Baltzer, Trevor Casteel (Jaynee), Kimberly Casteel, David Holby (Veronica) and Denise Grandinetti (Andy). Huldah was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Samantha, Marcus, Deanna, Cameron, Nicholas, Lexi, Maddy and Molly; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Huldah will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Caroline Vickery, of Delmont Presbyterian Church, officiating, and Pastor Stephen M. LaSor, of Maplewood Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, co-officiating. Chapel committal and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
