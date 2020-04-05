|
Ian R. Welling, 42, of South Greensburg, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home. He was born April 26, 1977, in Pittsburgh. Ian was a 1995 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School. He attended the University of Pittsburgh before deciding to become a full-time carpenter. Ian ended his career as a carpenter for Robert Iezzi Construction Inc. Ian loved being a carpenter, reading, collecting books, jazz music, his shelter pets, and hiking when he had time. He was predeceased by his father, Reynolds Welling; and an aunt, Susan Means. He is survived by his life partner, Nicole Wallace, of South Greensburg; his mother and stepfather, Ann and Joseph Baier, of Seattle, Wash.; his uncles, John Turnbull (Nancy and family), of Greensburg, and James Turnbull (Barbara and family), of Brunswick, Md.; his stepsister, Christine Forcucci and family, of Seattle, Wash.; two stepbrothers, Eric Baier and family, of Las Vegas, Nev., and David Baier and family, of Providence, R.I.; and several loved cousins and nephews. Due to the coronavirus health concerns, there will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com. Should friends desire, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Westmoreland/Frick Foundation, the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support ongoing efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or the Parkinson's Foundation.