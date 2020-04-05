Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Welling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian R. Welling


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ian R. Welling Obituary
Ian R. Welling, 42, of South Greensburg, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home. He was born April 26, 1977, in Pittsburgh. Ian was a 1995 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School. He attended the University of Pittsburgh before deciding to become a full-time carpenter. Ian ended his career as a carpenter for Robert Iezzi Construction Inc. Ian loved being a carpenter, reading, collecting books, jazz music, his shelter pets, and hiking when he had time. He was predeceased by his father, Reynolds Welling; and an aunt, Susan Means. He is survived by his life partner, Nicole Wallace, of South Greensburg; his mother and stepfather, Ann and Joseph Baier, of Seattle, Wash.; his uncles, John Turnbull (Nancy and family), of Greensburg, and James Turnbull (Barbara and family), of Brunswick, Md.; his stepsister, Christine Forcucci and family, of Seattle, Wash.; two stepbrothers, Eric Baier and family, of Las Vegas, Nev., and David Baier and family, of Providence, R.I.; and several loved cousins and nephews. Due to the coronavirus health concerns, there will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com. Should friends desire, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Westmoreland/Frick Foundation, the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation to support ongoing efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -