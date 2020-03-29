|
Ida A. Vitolo, 98, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 25, 1921, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Michael and Rosa Magolino Sandell. Prior to her retirement, Ida was a self-employed beautician for many years and also worked for the Tribune Review. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, the church's Rosary Altar Society, and a member of the Regina Coeli Guild. Ida very much enjoyed people, and she also enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and doing jigsaw puzzles. In addition to her parents, Ida was predeceased by her husband, Lazzaro A. Vitolo, in 1987; a sister, Mary Grace Sliwoski; and a brother, Adolph Sandell. She is survived by her daughters, Emilia Vitolo-Gallo, MD, and husband, Joseph, PharmD., of Sinking Springs, Pa., Rita A. Vitolo, of Penn Township, and Theresa Vitolo, Ph.D., and husband, Christopher Coulston, Ph.D., of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; grandchildren, Dianne Raphael Gallo, Daniel Joseph Gallo and Jessica Rose Coulston; a brother-in-law, A. Paul Vitolo, of Hempfield Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the present health crisis, a private funeral service was held, and interment took place in Jeannette Catholic Cemetery, Penn Township. Ida's family will plan a memorial service to take place at a later date. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements.