Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
For more information about
Ida Vitolo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Vitolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida A. Vitolo


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida A. Vitolo Obituary
Ida A. Vitolo, 98, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 25, 1921, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Michael and Rosa Magolino Sandell. Prior to her retirement, Ida was a self-employed beautician for many years and also worked for the Tribune Review. She was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, the church's Rosary Altar Society, and a member of the Regina Coeli Guild. Ida very much enjoyed people, and she also enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and doing jigsaw puzzles. In addition to her parents, Ida was predeceased by her husband, Lazzaro A. Vitolo, in 1987; a sister, Mary Grace Sliwoski; and a brother, Adolph Sandell. She is survived by her daughters, Emilia Vitolo-Gallo, MD, and husband, Joseph, PharmD., of Sinking Springs, Pa., Rita A. Vitolo, of Penn Township, and Theresa Vitolo, Ph.D., and husband, Christopher Coulston, Ph.D., of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; grandchildren, Dianne Raphael Gallo, Daniel Joseph Gallo and Jessica Rose Coulston; a brother-in-law, A. Paul Vitolo, of Hempfield Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the present health crisis, a private funeral service was held, and interment took place in Jeannette Catholic Cemetery, Penn Township. Ida's family will plan a memorial service to take place at a later date. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -