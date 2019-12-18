|
Ida B. Niemiec, 94, of Penn, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 18, 1925, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late John and Genarosa DiMarzo Rapa. Prior to her retirement, Ida was employed with the Stuart's Drug and Surgical Supply Co. in Greensburg for 19 years. Ida was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and a member of the former St. Boniface Church in Penn, as well as the church's Christian Mothers Group. She also was a member of the SNPJ Lodge in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, Ida was predeceased by her husband, Andrew P. Niemiec, in 1979; a brother, Ralph A. Rapa; and sisters, Mary Carosella, Jennie Bavaro, Josephine Cucuzzo, Angeline Croatti and Connie Struzzi. She is survived by her children, Paul A. Niemiec and wife, Mary, of Greensburg, Janet Lingelbaugh, of Pitcairn, and Mona Rita Oberman and husband, Seth, of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jessica Sinemus and husband, Justin, Daniel Niemiec and wife, Kaitlyn, Kathryn Lingelbaugh and fiance, Tyler Leonard, Nathaniel Niemiec and fiancee, Nicole Sauter, and Genna Niemiec; great-grandchildren, Joseph William, Rowan Jayde and River William; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Ascension Church with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Boniface Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 1560.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019