Ida (Garola) Ghrist, 91, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Sept. 20, 1927, in Forbes Road, a daughter of the late Santino and Teresa Simonini Garola. Ida attended the Ascension Church, in Jeannette, and loved to dance, read and cook. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ghrist, in 2001; her brother, John Garola; and her three sisters, Lillian Brahosky, Maria Valore and Dena Tutich. She is survived by her three children, Mary Kuhns (Bill), of Jeannette, Linda Helman (Gary), of Greensburg, and Albert Ghrist (Janet), of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Gretchen Kuhns (Matt Stewart), Shawn Helman (Melissa), Tim Helman (Dr. Tiffany), Dr. Ben Helman (Dr. Julie), Stephen Ghrist (Jessica) and Adam Ghrist (Kristina); 13 great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Ella, Cass, Aalina, Lauren, Garret, Annalee, Daniel and Silas Helman, and Nico, Gino, Logan, Anna and Nicholas Ghrist; her sister, Marlene Grabenstatter, of Buffalo, N.Y.; a special friend, John McFeely, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Ida from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Ascension Church, with Father Paul Lisik, celebrating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ascension Catholic Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Ida's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.