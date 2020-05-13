Ida M. (Lockard) Anthony, 86, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. A daughter of the late Dennis L. Lockard and Leona (Fisher) Lockard, she was born Jan. 30, 1934, in North Apollo. Ida was a homemaker and member of First United Methodist Church in Leechburg. She was a 1953 graduate of Apollo High School. Ida enjoyed square dancing, quilting, baking, bicycling and sled riding. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Albert C. "Peep" Anthony, of Allegheny Township; three sons, Gail L. "Trooper" Anthony (Kathleen), of Allegheny Township, William D. Anthony (Linda), of Kettering, Ohio, and Dale D. Anthony, of Pine Run; five grandchildren, Brad, Eric, William, Stephanie and Amber; three great-grandsons, Joseph, Michael and Elliott; two brothers, Donald Lockard and Dave Lockard; and two sisters, Betty Jean Gray and Rose M. Bigley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lockard; and two sisters, Annabelle Smail and Edna I. Wyatt. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), is assisting the Anthony family with all private funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association (Greater Pittsburgh Chapter), 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Condolences to the Anthony family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.