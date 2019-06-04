Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida M. Hart


1930 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ida M. Hart Obituary
Ida M. Hart, 89, of Laughlintown, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home. She was born April 24, 1930, in Laughlintown, a daughter of the late Miles A. and Pauline Hunter Fulton. She was a member of the Ligonier Church of Christ. Prior to her retirement, she was the postmaster for the Laughlintown Post Office. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Hart; a son, Daniel S. Hart; a brother, Arthur M. Fulton; and a sister, Virginia Ray. She is survived by a daughter, Dawn Hart and her husband, Stephen Szakall; a son, David Hart; three grandsons, Stephen, Adam and Donald Hart; and five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Daniel, Lorelei, Jackson and Hazel.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Ligonier Church of Christ, 347 Bunger St., Ligonier, PA 15658. Private inurment will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 4, 2019
