Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
Wilmerding, PA
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Penn Lincoln Memorial Park
North Huntingdon, PA
Ida Mihal


1931 - 2019
Ida Mihal Obituary
Ida (Orosz) Mihal, of North Versailles, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Mihal; loving mom of Pamela (late Ben) Oliver, of South Carolina, and Diane (Paul) Nowakowski, of Greensburg; special grandma of Kimberly (Ben) Morehouse, of Amelia Ohio, Timothy (Megan) Nowakowski, of Largo, Fla., and Matthew Nowakowski, of Greensburg; and sister of John Orosz, of North Carolina, and the late Irene Balogh. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Alfieri Funeral Home Inc., Wilmerding. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delmont Public Library in Ida's memory. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 29, 2019
