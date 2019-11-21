|
With great sadness we announce the passing of Ida Rose Sylvester Herda, 97, of Derry, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was born June 2, 1922, in Derry, and was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo R. Sylvester, Christine (Bruno) and Elvira R. Sylvester (Galosi); her husband, Stephen Herda; her siblings, Elizabeth, Anthony, Carl, Albert, Dolores, Mary and Bernard (Buzz) as well as Guido (John), Lodovico (Lodo), Pasquale (Patsy), Louie Sylvester and their spouses and spouse of Nancy. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Bose, of Stow, Ohio; and her sister-in-law, Irene Sylvester, of Derry. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, and by her five stepchildren (the Herda/Wagus family) and step-grandchildren. Ida was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, of Derry. She was a longtime employee of G.C. Murphy Store, both in Latrobe and Derry, where she retired from. She was a very loving, giving and kind soul of the Sylvester/Herda family and always put her family first. Many a meal and holiday were hosted by her for her numerous family members. She was so appreciative of all her family and friends and enjoyed her time with them. She will be truly missed by all.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, of Derry, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. The Altar Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
The family wishes much thanks to all her caregivers who supported the family during this time and many thanks for Excela Health Hospice Care, especially Linda and Dawn. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2019