Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Derry, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Herda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida R. Herda


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida R. Herda Obituary
With great sadness we announce the passing of Ida Rose Sylvester Herda, 97, of Derry, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was born June 2, 1922, in Derry, and was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo R. Sylvester, Christine (Bruno) and Elvira R. Sylvester (Galosi); her husband, Stephen Herda; her siblings, Elizabeth, Anthony, Carl, Albert, Dolores, Mary and Bernard (Buzz) as well as Guido (John), Lodovico (Lodo), Pasquale (Patsy), Louie Sylvester and their spouses and spouse of Nancy. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Bose, of Stow, Ohio; and her sister-in-law, Irene Sylvester, of Derry. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, and by her five stepchildren (the Herda/Wagus family) and step-grandchildren. Ida was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, of Derry. She was a longtime employee of G.C. Murphy Store, both in Latrobe and Derry, where she retired from. She was a very loving, giving and kind soul of the Sylvester/Herda family and always put her family first. Many a meal and holiday were hosted by her for her numerous family members. She was so appreciative of all her family and friends and enjoyed her time with them. She will be truly missed by all.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, of Derry, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. The Altar Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
The family wishes much thanks to all her caregivers who supported the family during this time and many thanks for Excela Health Hospice Care, especially Linda and Dawn. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -