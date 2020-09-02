1/
Ida R. Theis
1946 - 2020
Ida Ruth Theis, 74, of Sutersville, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was born May 16, 1946, in Gratztown, a daughter of the late Herbert G. and Ida Ruth (Hamilton) Theis. Ida was a graduate of Sewickley Township High School, in Herminie. Surviving are a brother, James A. Theis and wife, Clara, of Bellevue, Neb.; sisters, Rose Marie Zuro, of Elizabeth Township, and Romaine McGowan Webber, of Fontana, Calif.; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Douglas Cadman and Herbert G. Theis Jr.; and sisters, Berniece Merlino and Shirley McCorkle. Services and burial in West Newton Cemetery were private. The family thanks the staff of Ark Manor, in Delmont, and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
