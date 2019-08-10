|
|
Idonna Bernice "B" Smith Shindehite, 89, of Youngwood, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Easy Living Country Estates. She was born May 2, 1930, in Madison, daughter of the late George and Blanche Garlow Smith. Prior to her retirement, "B" worked as a legal secretary for the Westmoreland County District Justice court system. She was an active member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she loved to sing in the church choir. She was also a member at the Greensburg Alliance Church, where she was active in the Young At Heart organization. "B" loved to read the Bible and was involved with many Bible studies. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and reading. Most of all, she absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, William A. Rahl; and one brother, Lewis V. Smith. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, William J. Shindehite, of Youngwood; two daughters, Renee Rahl Johnson and husband, Larry, of Florida, and Wendy Pizzutelli and husband, Peter, of Greensburg; one stepson, William A. Shindehite, of Irwin; four grandchildren, Steven Couey (Nicole), Charlie Couey (Stevie), Stacy L. Shipley and Amanda Pizzutelli-Herb (Nathan); and eight great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the Greensburg Alliance Church, 4428 PA-136 Greensburg, PA 15601, with Pastor Ray Dale officiating. Interment will follow at the Madison Union Cemetery, in Madison.
The family would like to thank Lori from Medi hospice and the entire staff at Easy Living Country Estates for all the love and compassionate care they gave our mother. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 10, 2019