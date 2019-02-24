|
Ila G. Harvison, 93, of West Newton, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born July 24, 1925, in Bradenville, Pa., a daughter of the late Henry and Ellen Bailey Davis. Along with her husband, Bud, they owned and ran Bud's Bar in Herminie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer " Bud" Harvison; a daughter, Suellen Weir; a son, Daniel Harvison; sisters, Gwenna Vene and Jessie Bosetti; and brothers, Henry and Jerry Davis. She is survived by her daughter, LeElla Yannacci and husband, Jerome; a daughter-in-law, Donna Harvison; grandchildren, Ron and Carrie Yannacci, Dan Harvison and wife, Michele, Jonathon Harvison and wife, Stephanie, and Patrick and Erin Weir; great-grandchildren, Carolina, Charolette, Marlena, and Jackson Harvison; and a special niece, Marva Hepler. A special thanks to Stephanie, Rob, and all the staff for the excellent care given to Ila.
Private services and burial will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery. L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Smithton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 24, 2019