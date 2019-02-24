Home

POWERED BY

Services
L L Barthels Funeral Home Inc
227 2Nd St
Smithton, PA 15479
(724) 872-5924
Resources
More Obituaries for Ila Harvison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ila G. Harvison


1925 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ila G. Harvison Obituary
Ila G. Harvison, 93, of West Newton, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born July 24, 1925, in Bradenville, Pa., a daughter of the late Henry and Ellen Bailey Davis. Along with her husband, Bud, they owned and ran Bud's Bar in Herminie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer " Bud" Harvison; a daughter, Suellen Weir; a son, Daniel Harvison; sisters, Gwenna Vene and Jessie Bosetti; and brothers, Henry and Jerry Davis. She is survived by her daughter, LeElla Yannacci and husband, Jerome; a daughter-in-law, Donna Harvison; grandchildren, Ron and Carrie Yannacci, Dan Harvison and wife, Michele, Jonathon Harvison and wife, Stephanie, and Patrick and Erin Weir; great-grandchildren, Carolina, Charolette, Marlena, and Jackson Harvison; and a special niece, Marva Hepler. A special thanks to Stephanie, Rob, and all the staff for the excellent care given to Ila.
Private services and burial will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery. L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Smithton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now