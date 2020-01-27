Home

Ilse Bauer, 90, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Ilse is survived by her daughter, Patty (husband, Ron) McMahon, of Washington Township; son, Fred (wife, Andrea) Bauer, of Bonen, Germany; four grandchildren, Jamie (Jeremy) Bond, Nicole (Spencer Conklin) McMahon, Melissa (Muhammad Arslon) Bauer, and Michelle Bauer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Manfred Bauer.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, for a memorial visitation, followed by a memorial service at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Private interment will be at Plum Creek Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 27, 2020
