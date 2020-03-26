Home

More Obituaries for Ina Funk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina Funk


1927 - 2020
Ina Funk Obituary
Ina (Shawley) Wolff Funk, 93, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in New Albany, Ind. She was born Feb. 27, 1927, in Latrobe. Ina was a member of the Eastern Star and Our Savior Lutheran Church. She was much loved by everyone she met. She spent years painting with oils and gardening. She was a beautician for 27 years and loved animals, especially dogs. She was preceded in death by one sister, Theda; two brothers, Dean and Nevin; her first husband, Ervin Wolff; and her second husband, Walter Funk. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Hawanchak and husband Basil, of Greensburg, and Lynn Hawkins, of New Albany, Ind.; three grandchildren, Jim Hawanchak and wife Ginger, of Wadsworth, Ohio, Laura Zorzi and husband Jim, of Greensburg, and Rebecca Herrala, of New Albany, Ind.; three great-grandchildren, Joshua Zorzi, of Greensburg, Travis Zorzi, of Greensburg, and Emily Hawanchak, of Wadsworth, Ohio.
