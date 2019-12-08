|
Iona G. Diamond, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born May 15, 1930, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Orie (Davis) Bowman. Iona was a member of St. Agnes Parish and AARP 3221 North Huntingdon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Diamond; brother, Frank Bender; and sisters, June Bennett and Hazel Wood. She is survived by her children, Patricia Peripanos and her husband, Gus, James Diamond and his wife, Betty, Judy Pozzuto, Richard Diamond and his wife, Chris; sister, Velma Mimnaugh; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, McKeesport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 8 to Dec. 19, 2019