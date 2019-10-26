Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
113 Dutch Hill Road
Latrobe (Trauger), PA
Ione E. Harr


1922 - 06
Ione E. Harr Obituary
Ione E. Harr, 97, of Pleasant Unity, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Lebanon, N.H. She was born June 15, 1922, in Dickson, Tenn., a daughter of the late Elmer G. and Virgie P. Tidwell. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked for the Department of the Navy during World War II in Washington, DC, where she met her husband, a marriage that would last 67 years. She also previously worked at the former Weber Furniture Company, in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Bruce Harr; two brothers, Clemore and George Tidwell; and her sister, Kathleen Ridings. She is survived by two daughters, Connie L. Cox and husband, Robert, of Exeter, N.H., and Cheryl K. McMullen and husband, Art, of Rector, her son, Dennis B. Harr and wife, Bonnie D., of Bellefonte; five grandchildren, Erin Cox-Slosberg and husband, Mark, Dana Conrad, Chad McMullen and wife, Cathi, Jaime Hoffman and husband, Robert, and Brian P. Harr and wife, Alexis; seven great-grandchildren, Tanner and Brennan Slosberg, Gavin and Declan McMullen, Charlotte and Cooper Hoffman and Anna Katherine Harr; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Paul United Church of Christ, 113 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe (Trauger), with the Rev. Dr. Robert McKie officiating. Please go directly to the church. Private interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ.www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
