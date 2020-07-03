1/1
Ira C. Kunkle
1944 - 2020-07-01
Ira C. "Butch" Kunkle, 76, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born Jan. 24, 1944, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Bernard and Josephine Jones Kunkle. Butch was a 1962 graduate of Ken-Hi and served in the Marine Corps. He was an avid motorcycle rider and loved attending the fall bike rally in Myrtle Beach every year. Ira enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, hunting, fishing, working in his workshop and vacationing to Las Vegas. He also loved spending the weekend at his friend Jack's camp and spending time with his grandchildren and the friends he met at the Skyliner and Mogie's Pub. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Joan M. Kunkle; son, Mark Kunkle; four grandchildren; and brother, Bernard (Jackie) Kunkle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Kunkle. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 3, 2020.
