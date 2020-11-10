Irene C. Altier, 76, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Martha (Shaneyfelt) Scherer. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Elliott Co., Jeannette for 35 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Scherer Jr. (Theresa), and Donald Scherer; and two sisters, Dorothy Miller, and Norma Messier (Ernest). She is survived by her daughter, Marci Morgan and husband Brad, of Canonsburg; two grandsons, Shane and Brett Morgan; her sister, Ruth Rollie, of Greensburg; five nieces and nephews, Judy Laskey (Daniel), Sandra Tangretti (Tom), Cheri Price (Stephen), Kimberly Scherer, and Mark Scherer; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. A private family visitation and funeral service will be held in the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, with the Rev. Tammy Falcsik officiating. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 W. 4th St., Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank the staff and aides at Mountain View Senior Living for their compassionate and loving care. www.bachafh.com
