Irene C. Lomicka Murrman, 85, of Ligonier, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Ligonier Gardens. She was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Gertrude Lomicka; husband, George A. "Bud" Murrman Jr., in 2005; and sisters, Marjorie Carfang (Richard), Shirley Lomicka and Phyllis Rubala (Michael). She is survived by sisters, Nancy Haynes (Lawrence), of Erie, and Diane French (Roy), of Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada; and by brothers, Harry Lomicka, of San Francisco, Calif., Roy Lomicka Sr., of Rochester, N.Y., and Charles Lomicka Sr., (Cheryl), of Hemet, Calif.
There will be no visitation. Private inurnment will be at Twin Valley Chapel Mausoleum, Delmont. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 31, 2019