Irene Chrisman, Mom/Gramma/Rene/I/ICY-though your soul and fiery spirit passed on from this world on Thursday, July 2, 2020, you are forever in the hearts of your sister, Dottie; children, Kathy, Mark (Judy), David (Veronica), Jill (Len), and John (Lori); grandchildren, Chelsea, Courtney, Jaclyn, Jessica, Lea, Emily, Corey, Hannah, Connor, Drake and Jaison; and all who had the honor of knowing you. You were a woman of many talents and titles--executive director of 926 Grandview Ave., pinochle partner and wife of Jack, ice cream connoisseur, supreme nut roll baker, advertising specialist for Pond's cold cream, and world-class entertainer, just to name a few. You worked selflessly to provide a comforting and supportive home for your family to thrive. You had the impressive ability to make each child feel like your "favorite," from a specialized entree of BBQ (instead of paprikash) chicken to their own bedroom in a tiny house. Your ability to listen intently, show genuine gratitude, and express your love for your family made you the true embodiment of your faith. Your unmatched quick wit and giggle fits made it impossible to not be charmed by you. We will keep telling your jokes, baking your nut roll, and gathering together for singing, dancing, and storytelling. My darling, you are unforgettable in every way, and forever more that's how you'll stay. We love YOU the most. We will be celebrating Irene's 99 years of life and laughter at a Mass held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at St. Paul's Church, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In honor of Irene, bake a batch of cookies for your neighbors, share a joke with a stranger, enjoy an ice cream with a friend--whatever you can to make someone smile. www.bachafh.com
