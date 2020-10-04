1/1
Irene D. Papas
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene D. Papas, of Greensburg, has passed to eternal life Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of the late Erich and Stephanie Rupar Schultz. She was an energetic homemaker who delighted in offering abundant hospitality to family, friends and strangers. She served comfort food on her heavy-laden tables but was perhaps most renowned for her mastery of Greek cuisine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Diana Roberts; and infant great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Demetrius Papas. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Dr. Petros N. Papas. Her surviving children, Constantina Papas, of Jeannette, son-in-law, Thomas Roberts and bonus daughter, Anne Hensel, of Delmont, Nicholas Papas and wife, Patricia, of Houston, Texas, and Athena Conte and husband, Gregory, of North Chesterfield, Va. will all miss her doting love and unparalleled personality. She was a grandmother (known as Mema) to Dn. Noah and Dr. Beth Ann Papas, of Pittsburgh, Philothei and Michael Feaga, of Round Rock, Texas, Dr. Irene R. Papas, of Austin, Texas, Anna Conte, of North Chesterfield, Va., and Maria and Cade Scott, of Bolivar. The fruitful love of her marriage to Petros bore not just four children and five grandchildren, but seven great-grandchildren! They are Zoe, Maxwell and Lily Feaga and Anthony and Marina Papas. The family's poetic vision is that Irene's beloved departed daughter Diana will be welcoming our mother into heaven, guiding her into the open arms of her Lord Jesus. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Irene from 3 to 5 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Memorial prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday in the church, followed by a funeral service to be held at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, with Archpriest John Nosal celebrating. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Irene's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 07:30 PM
St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Liturgy
09:00 AM
St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved