Irene D. Papas, of Greensburg, has passed to eternal life Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of the late Erich and Stephanie Rupar Schultz. She was an energetic homemaker who delighted in offering abundant hospitality to family, friends and strangers. She served comfort food on her heavy-laden tables but was perhaps most renowned for her mastery of Greek cuisine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Diana Roberts; and infant great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Demetrius Papas. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Dr. Petros N. Papas. Her surviving children, Constantina Papas, of Jeannette, son-in-law, Thomas Roberts and bonus daughter, Anne Hensel, of Delmont, Nicholas Papas and wife, Patricia, of Houston, Texas, and Athena Conte and husband, Gregory, of North Chesterfield, Va. will all miss her doting love and unparalleled personality. She was a grandmother (known as Mema) to Dn. Noah and Dr. Beth Ann Papas, of Pittsburgh, Philothei and Michael Feaga, of Round Rock, Texas, Dr. Irene R. Papas, of Austin, Texas, Anna Conte, of North Chesterfield, Va., and Maria and Cade Scott, of Bolivar. The fruitful love of her marriage to Petros bore not just four children and five grandchildren, but seven great-grandchildren! They are Zoe, Maxwell and Lily Feaga and Anthony and Marina Papas. The family's poetic vision is that Irene's beloved departed daughter Diana will be welcoming our mother into heaven, guiding her into the open arms of her Lord Jesus. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Irene from 3 to 5 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Memorial prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday in the church, followed by a funeral service to be held at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, with Archpriest John Nosal celebrating. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Irene's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
