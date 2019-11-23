Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Irene E. Petras


1943 - 2019
Irene E. Petras Obituary
Irene E. Petras, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Excela Health- Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Ms. Petras was born June 17, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Louis and Justina Pravlik Petras. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church. Irene attended the former Ramsay High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Harmon House in the housekeeping department. Irene was an avid reader, and loved her two cats. She is survived by her loving family, her daughter, Janell (Lon) Schell, of Hubbard, Ohio; and her four grandchildren, Lon Schell III, Bryce Schell, Jacob Schell and Joshua Schell. She is also survived by her sisters, Dolores (Donald) McKnight, of Washington, and Lucille (Richard) Senko, of Monessen. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Louis Petras and Emily Smith.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by Irene's funeral Mass in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2019
