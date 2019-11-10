|
Sister Irene Fallon, SC, 91, formerly, Sister Jean Agnes, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg. Born in Pittsburgh, Sister Irene entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity on Sept. 8, 1949, from St. Agnes Parish, Phoenix, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. and Margaret (Tucker) Fallon; two brothers, William and Joseph; five sisters, Mrs. Marge (C. J.) Schweikert, Mrs. Dolores (Frank) McCue, Mrs. Joan (Jerry) Ferrera, Mrs. Jane (Robert) Friedl and Jean Fallon; and a cousin, Sister Mary Victor Fallon, SC. She is survived by a sister, Mrs. Helen Weller; nieces and nephews; and a cousin, Sister Rosemary Donley, SC. She earned a bachelor's and master's degree in education from Arizona State University, and a master's degree in religious education from Seattle University. Sister Irene taught students of the primary level in diocesan schools of Altoona-Johnstown, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, and Tucson, and in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Her longest tenure was at St. Theresa School, Phoenix, where she taught from 1967 until 1980, and then ministered as the director of religious education in the parish from 1981 until 1986. She ministered as director of religious education at St. Bridget Parish, Mesa, Ariz., and as pastoral assistant at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Phoenix, Ariz., and at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Sun City, Ariz. Sister Irene volunteered her services at the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Phoenix prior to her retirement in 2003, when she returned east to reside at Caritas Christi. Of her life as a Sister of Charity, Sister Irene reflected, "I would never have known the value and depth of religious life were it not for the faith and steadfast example of the Sisters of Charity who taught me in grade school, high school and college. I have been more blessed than I could ever have deserved. The friendships that I have acquired over the years have sustained me and helped me to be holy. Unto God be the glory."
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Vigil is at 7 p.m. Monday, and the funeral will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, all at Caritas Christi Motherhouse, Mt. Thor Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019