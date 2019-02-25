Irene Gladys Baker, of Southwest Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in the afternoon, unexpectedly, in her sleep. This is the way we would have expected her to leave us, as she was a very gentle and quiet woman and usually didn't like any attention brought to herself. She will be sadly missed by all of us, and as we look back, we remember how she loved her beautiful rose bushes and playing bingo, and always had a solitaire game or Yahtzee in front of her. She was a very hard-working woman and worked for many years at Electro Glass, where she truly enjoyed her work. Her three sons were her pride and joy; they were her reason for life. And their mother was their rock! Irene is survived by her husband, Lewis Baker; sons, Thomas Baker (Kammi), Lance Baker (Carolyn), and Richard Baker (Darla); 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Irene is also survived by her three aunts, Mercedes Isola, Eleanor Yezek, and Genevieve Batchko; sisters, Eleanor Scardina, Sandy Heinbaugh (Bill), and Shirley Campbell; and brother, Thomas Campbell (Darla). Irene was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Lewis, passed at a very early age.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, in JAY A HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her service will be held Wednesday in the funeral home, with the time to be announced. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary