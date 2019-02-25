Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene G. Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene G. Baker Obituary
Irene Gladys Baker, of Southwest Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in the afternoon, unexpectedly, in her sleep. This is the way we would have expected her to leave us, as she was a very gentle and quiet woman and usually didn't like any attention brought to herself. She will be sadly missed by all of us, and as we look back, we remember how she loved her beautiful rose bushes and playing bingo, and always had a solitaire game or Yahtzee in front of her. She was a very hard-working woman and worked for many years at Electro Glass, where she truly enjoyed her work. Her three sons were her pride and joy; they were her reason for life. And their mother was their rock! Irene is survived by her husband, Lewis Baker; sons, Thomas Baker (Kammi), Lance Baker (Carolyn), and Richard Baker (Darla); 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Irene is also survived by her three aunts, Mercedes Isola, Eleanor Yezek, and Genevieve Batchko; sisters, Eleanor Scardina, Sandy Heinbaugh (Bill), and Shirley Campbell; and brother, Thomas Campbell (Darla). Irene was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Lewis, passed at a very early age.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, in JAY A HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her service will be held Wednesday in the funeral home, with the time to be announced.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now