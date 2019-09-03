|
|
Irene (Chernek) Harr, 92, of Acme, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington, Pa. Mrs. Harr was born April 5, 1927, in Donegal Township, the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Steish Chernek. Mrs. Harr was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church of Donegal. Irene enjoyed taking care of her garden, especially her roses. She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 60 years Robert A. Harr; her son, Robert A. Harr, of Acme; her granddaughter and special caregiver, Kayleen Cannon; and her great-grandchildren, Emily Eden and Jameson Cannon. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by an infant son, George Harr; and brothers and sisters, Joseph, Richard, Frank, Harry, and Edward Chernek, Mary Emert, Mathilda Grimm, and Josephine Mientus. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with her pastor, the Rev. Keith A. Deckinger, officiating. Interment will be in Porch Cemetery, Donegal Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019