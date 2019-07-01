Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Irene J. Person Obituary
Irene J. "Kitty" (Jurkiewicz) Person, 96, of Wilkins Township, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, with her family at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Victor J. Person Sr.; daughter of the late Peter and Julia (Karp) Jurkiewicz; loving mother of Victor J. (Jeannie) Person Jr. of Irwin, Vicki (David) Messina, of Springdale, and Debi Person of Wilkins Township; adored and cherished grandmother of Ryan J. Person, who she saw as the greatest gift of her life. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Peter, John, Verna, Laura, Helen, Paul, Mary, Betty, Genevieve, and Edward (surviving spouse, Alma); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Irene loved to spend time in her flower garden and was a devout Catholic. She was a kind and gentle soul who always set out to put others before herself. Irene enjoyed nothing more than cooking and spending time with her family.
Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday in St. Colman Church (time later). Irene will be laid to rest at William Penn Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 1, 2019
