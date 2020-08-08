1/1
Irene K. Tanyer
1926 - 2020-08-01
Irene K. Tanyer, 93, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. Irene was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joseph and Concetta (DiFonso) Persichetti. Irene worked for several years at Pennsylvania Tire & Rubber Company, met many friends while waitressing at several local establishments and then retired as a beloved lunch lady at Jeannette McKee Elementary/Middle School. Irene was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of Ascension Church. She was also a member of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America, M&S Bocce Club and Italian Club Bocce League. Irene enjoyed traveling to Wheeling Island on the monthly bus trips and could always be heard cheering on the Jayhawks. Irene is survived by her sons, Joseph Tanyer (Bea) and Robert Tanyer (Kathie); her daughters, Concetta Farabaugh (Kim), Rosella Tanyer, Kathy Tanyer, Becky Gaskin (Bill) and Gladys Cook (Chuck); 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved friends and her Jeannette Jayhawk family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Francois (Fran) Tanyer; and her brother, Louie Persichetti, and a sister, Mary Persichetti Carnera. Funeral services are private due to Covid 19 restrictions. A public memorial celebration will be held at a later date. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Jeannette EMS225, S. Sixth St., Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 8, 2020.
