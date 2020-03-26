|
|
Irene L. (Vereb) Kepics, 87, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Quality Life Services Apollo in Washington Township. She was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Leechburg, a daughter of the late Joseph Michael Vereb and Mary (Kozma) Vereb Bartha. Irene had been employed by the Leechburg Area School District as a cafeteria worker before retirement. She had also worked for the 1844 Restaurant in Gilpin Township. She was a member of the former Assumption Catholic Church in Leechburg and currently Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. She was also a member of the A.A.R.P. and D.A.V. Auxiliary. Irene loved shopping, baking and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. She was a very strong woman, having perseverance and endurance, always finding the positives in life. Her motto was "Count your Blessings, and Count them Twice!" Survivors include three granddaughters, Margaret I. Kepics, of Parks Township, Kerri L. Cabral, of Blackwood, N.J., and Jamie L. Slater (Paul), of North Apollo; two great-grandsons, Errick Harris Jr. and Aiden Slater; a sister, Mary Hautanen, of Sarasota, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Kepics, in November 1983; three sons, David, Brian and Mark Kepics; and a brother, Joseph M. Vereb. A private family visitation will be held at the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, followed by a private interment ceremony, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating, at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leechburg Public Library, 215 First St., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Kepics family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.