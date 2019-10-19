Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
More Obituaries for Irene Brunclik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Brunclik


1924 - 02
Irene M. Brunclik Obituary
Irene M. (Cink) Brunclik, 95, a resident of Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was born Feb. 26, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Krnoul) Cink. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph R. "Bob" Brunclik; a son, Richard R. Brunclik; and a sister, Helen Muzik. Irene was a former active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, where she taught Sunday school for more than 20 years, and was member of the Lutheran Women. She was also a former Girl Scout leader. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia I. (Ronald) Hoffman; her daughter-in-law, Judy Brunclik; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Main St., Irwin. A fellowship meal will follow in the church social hall. Interment will be at Union Cemetery. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 19 to Oct. 31, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
