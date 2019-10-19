|
Irene M. (Cink) Brunclik, 95, a resident of Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon, died at home Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was born Feb. 26, 1924, in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Krnoul) Cink. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph R. "Bob" Brunclik; a son, Richard R. Brunclik; and a sister, Helen Muzik. Irene was a former active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, where she taught Sunday school for more than 20 years, and was member of the Lutheran Women. She was also a former Girl Scout leader. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia I. (Ronald) Hoffman; her daughter-in-law, Judy Brunclik; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 Main St., Irwin. A fellowship meal will follow in the church social hall. Interment will be at Union Cemetery. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 19 to Oct. 31, 2019