Irene Mae Farina, 93, of O'Hara Township, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Canterbury Place. She was born June 18, 1926, the daughter of John and Susan (Devore) Onifer. She was a member of St. Edwards Church. Surviving are her daughter, Andrea (Gary) Glacken, of Sarver; son, Perry (Beverly) Farina, of Blawnox; and four grandchildren and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guido; and three sisters and three brothers. Due to the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitation. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC., Plum Borough.