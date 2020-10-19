1/1
Irene M. Myers
1925 - 2020
Irene M. (Kushner) Myers, 95, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born May 13, 1925, in Graceton, she was a daughter of the late John Kushner and Mary (Goidas) Kushner. Over the years, Irene had been employed at Chamberlain Manufacturing, Derry, and Dairy Queen, Latrobe. She loved the time she spent being with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Myers; two sons, Eddie and William Carl Myers; and several brothers and sisters. Irene is survived by two sons, Tim Myers and his wife, Sandy, and Fred Myers and his wife, Donna, all of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Anna Mary Myers, of Lititz, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Sophia Mazon, of Blairsville; seven grandchildren, Jeff and Leah, Carla and Todd, Terry and Cherilyn, Randy and Jennifer, Debbie, Nicole and Levi and Mark and Cydney; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. James Llewellyn officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
