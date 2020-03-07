|
Irene M. (Kapura) Senak, 90, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center. Born March 24, 1929, in Mutual, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Mary P. (Lesko) Kapura. She was preceded in death by a younger brother, Joseph Kapura, June 19, 1948. She married John Senak, with whom she shared nearly 44 years together. She attended and was a lifelong member of St. Florian Catholic Church, United. She was employed by West Penn Power for 35 years. She is survived by her children, two daughters, Geraldine (James) Pawlikowsky and Zita (Joseph) Nitkiewicz, and two sons, Robert (Mary) Senak and Roger (Christine) Senak. She is also survived by two sisters, Loretta (Aldoph) Rutkowski and Dolores (Thomas) Ulishney; six grandchildren, Jamie Delissio (Dan), Kelly Corneal (Paul), Jason Senak (Jennifer), Stacey Kearns (William Jr.), Julie Ruby (Tom) and Stephen Nitkiewicz (Courtney); and eight great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother to her children and grandchildren and loved by all whose life she touched. Irene enjoyed baking, crocheting, playing board games and traveling. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Florian Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak officating. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Trauger. The family would like to thank the caregivers for their compassion and care at Greensburg Care Center and Grange Hospice Care.