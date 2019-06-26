Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Muka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Muka


1928 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Muka Obituary
Irene Mikeska Muka, 91, of Blairsville, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born March 1, 1928, in Export, daughter of John Oslosky and Rose (Kudray) Oslosky. She was a member of SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Irene worked at Torrance State Hospital in the dietary and laundry department. She was a member of the Altar Society at church. Irene loved to play bingo and she was very supportive of all area fire departments. Survivors include her son, John Mikeska, of Millersville, Md., son, Joseph Mikeska and wife Kim, of Greensburg, daughter, Nancy Elliott, of Blairsville, son, Edward Mikeska and wife, Nancy, of Hillside, Pa., daughter, Renie Prengaman and husband, Jim, of Latrobe; grandchildren, Jamie O'Neil and husband, Glenn, of Yardley, Jonathan Mikeska and wife Ali, of Severna Park, Md., Mandee Mizikar and husband, Matt, of Latrobe, Michelle Ruby and husband, Frank, of Latrobe, Melissa Dinsmore and husband, Joel, of Greensburg, Tyler Elliott and wife, Emily, of Sellersburg, Ind. Matthew Mikeska and wife, Katie, of Blairsville, Brandon Mikeska and wife, Sarah, of New Alexandria, and Ivy, Laurel and Blaze Prengaman, of Latrobe; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda and Helen ; and brothers, John, George and Edward. She was preceded in death by her father, John Oslosky; mother, Rose (Kudray) Oslosky; first husband, John Mikeska; second husband, George Muka; brothers, Albert, Andrew, Henry, Leonard and Stanley Oslosky; and sisters, Marjorie Negich and Mary Tokarz.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., Blairsville. A wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in the funeral home, prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Derry.
www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.