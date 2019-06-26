Irene Mikeska Muka, 91, of Blairsville, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born March 1, 1928, in Export, daughter of John Oslosky and Rose (Kudray) Oslosky. She was a member of SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Irene worked at Torrance State Hospital in the dietary and laundry department. She was a member of the Altar Society at church. Irene loved to play bingo and she was very supportive of all area fire departments. Survivors include her son, John Mikeska, of Millersville, Md., son, Joseph Mikeska and wife Kim, of Greensburg, daughter, Nancy Elliott, of Blairsville, son, Edward Mikeska and wife, Nancy, of Hillside, Pa., daughter, Renie Prengaman and husband, Jim, of Latrobe; grandchildren, Jamie O'Neil and husband, Glenn, of Yardley, Jonathan Mikeska and wife Ali, of Severna Park, Md., Mandee Mizikar and husband, Matt, of Latrobe, Michelle Ruby and husband, Frank, of Latrobe, Melissa Dinsmore and husband, Joel, of Greensburg, Tyler Elliott and wife, Emily, of Sellersburg, Ind. Matthew Mikeska and wife, Katie, of Blairsville, Brandon Mikeska and wife, Sarah, of New Alexandria, and Ivy, Laurel and Blaze Prengaman, of Latrobe; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda and Helen ; and brothers, John, George and Edward. She was preceded in death by her father, John Oslosky; mother, Rose (Kudray) Oslosky; first husband, John Mikeska; second husband, George Muka; brothers, Albert, Andrew, Henry, Leonard and Stanley Oslosky; and sisters, Marjorie Negich and Mary Tokarz.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., Blairsville. A wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in the funeral home, prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Derry.

