More Obituaries for Irene Perfette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Perfette


1935 - 10
Irene Perfette Obituary
Irene (Vitola) Perfette, 83, of Export (Salem Township), died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Louis and Josephine (Patti) Vitola. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Perfette; and several brothers and sisters. Surviving are her loving children, Cynthia Perfette, of Export, Deborah McFarland, of Derry, and Sharon Cook, of Delmont; cherished grandchildren, Tiffany McFarland, Danielle Cook and Jason McFarland; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Respecting Irene's wishes, there will be no visitation. Friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. Arrangements by the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, 724-327-1400.
Family prefers memorial contributions to the . www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 16 to July 25, 2019
